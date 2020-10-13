1/1
Agnes Louise "Breezy" JOHNSON
1918 - 2020
JOHNSON, Agnes Louise "Breezy": 1918 - 2020 Agnes Louise "Breezy" Johnson passed away peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital on September 29, 2020. She was born at home near Perdue, Saskatchewan on October 21, 1918. Yes, she would have been 102 years young this year. Breezy loved dancing, golfing, reading, baking, crossword puzzles and flowers. She was a social person and she always had a friendly smile. Breezy had a soft spot for animals and was certainly known to speak up when she felt something was not kind or fair. Breezy will forever be remembered as a loving mother to Craig Hook (Lethbridge) and Karen Howell (Dawson Creek), grandmother and G. G. (great grandmother). She is survived by Craig and Karen; four grandchildren, Kirsten (Nathan) in Calgary, Sasha (Darcy) in Dawson Creek, Steven (Lieve) in Victoria and Sarah (Jared) in Dawson Creek as well as seven great grandchildren: Jack, Elliot, Julia, Parker, Mackenzie, Morgan and Madilyn. Breezy also leaves behind her special friend Joe from The Concorde in Penticton as well as many friends she met there over the last 14 years. We have many cherished memories and she will be truly missed by all. Due to Covid travel and visiting restrictions there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the SPCA. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 13, 2020.
