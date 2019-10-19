|
BURROUGHS, Agnes Vivian: It is with heavy hearts that the family of Agnes Vivian Burroughs announces her passing on October 10, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Agnes was born on May 18, 1931 in Elma, WA and she was the fifth of six children of Ruth and Bill Wilson. Soon afterwards, the family moved to Peachland, BC, where Agnes attended school and worked alongside her siblings in the family orchard. Later, Agnes and her sister, Clara, moved to Penticton, where they both had very fond memories of all the fun they had working together at the Incola Hotel. In 1951, Agnes met her future husband, Geoff Burroughs, at a Penticton Legion dance and their life-long adventure began. Over the years, they resided in Chilliwack, Prince George, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Qualicum Beach, and finally back in Penticton, where it had all started so many years before, making many wonderful friends along the way. Agnes was a "happy homemaker," a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Agnes will be lovingly remembered by her son, Tim (Monica) Burroughs, step-daughter Ann (Dennis) Dyck, daughter-in-law Joan Burroughs and her sister Bertha (Lorne) Flemming, as well as nieces Deloras (Peter) Schierbeck, Donna Walsh, Trudy Tobiasen, first cousin Lori (Barry) Woods and many other extended family members and friends. Agnes will also be missed by eight wonderful grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, all of whom reside in Saskatchewan. Agnes is pre-deceased by her parents, husband Geoff Burroughs, step-son Walter Burroughs, sisters Eileen Hickey, Ruth Mills, Clara Lucak, brother Bill Wilson, nieces Verlane Wallace, Gwen Lingor, nephews Ken Lingor, Bill Lucak and grandson Warren Dyck. Memories; Life can never stay the same No matter how hard we try Our hands can never stop The clock of life from ticking by. But love remains, unchanging In the care of sorrowing hearts For as the love of life is stilled The love of memory starts. No service is requested. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 19, 2019