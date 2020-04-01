|
OISHI, Akiharu: It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Akiharu (Bud) Oishi, of Maple Ridge, who died on March 27, 2020. He will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather, and as a kind and generous friend to all those that had the pleasure to meet him. Born on January 26, 1932, Aki grew up with his parents Kikumatsu and Toshie, and 4 siblings in Kelowna, British Columbia, where he attended school and worked in the farming industry, and excelled in the sport of hockey. At the age of sixteen, he moved to Calgary, Alberta to become a mechanic, and eventually landed as job as a heavy duty mechanic for H.M. Trimble & Sons Trucking Company. In 1956, Aki married the love of his life, Irene Lenora Rauhala. Several years later he was promoted to the position of shop supervisor and accepted a job transfer to Burnaby, British Columbia. Aki and Irene settled on a 10 acre hobby farm in Maple Ridge in 1967, where they raised their 4 children and ran a very successful kennel and showed Shetland Sheepdogs. Upon retirement, Aki and Irene moved to Peachland and enjoyed retired life in the Okanagan Valley for nearly 20 years. They eventually moved back to Maple Ridge several years ago. Aki is survived by his loving wife Irene, and children: Wade (Colleen) Oishi, June (Robert) Deines, and Todd (Robyn) Oishi; 7 grandchildren: Courtney (Keith) Kempke, Jessica (Lucas) DeHaan , Sandra (Graeme) Hobbs, Kristopher (Tegan) Oishi, Michael (Carlie) Oishi, Brandon (Adrienne) Oishi, and Megan Oishi; and 10 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Rody Oishi. He will be greatly missed but will forever remain in our hearts.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 1, 2020