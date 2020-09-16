BRIARD, Alain Joseph: June 6, 1960 - August 23, 2020 We sadly announce the passing of Al Briard on August 23, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Alfred Briard. He is survived by his mother, Anita Wooldridge, his loving wife Kim, daughters, Jaqueline (Tiger), and Laura (Devin), granddaughter Harrow. Sisters Cecile (Barry), Suzanne, Aline (Tony, deceased), Julie (Lawrence), brothers Peter, Gilles (Brenda), mother in law Myra (Bill, deceased), sister in law Susan (Jeff). Many nieces, nephews, family and friends will miss him dearly.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 16, 2020.