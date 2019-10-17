|
FAUTH, Albert Anton: Born to die date: March 19, 1931 - October 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years. I was born on the family farm in Saskatchewan but settled in Alberta and enjoyed my last 4 years in BC. I was predeceased by my loving wife Evangeline of 54 years, who has been missed since August 3, 2007. I was the tenth of 12 children born to Anna and Joseph Fauth. The last remaining survivor is my sister Maggie. The greatest and happiest accomplishment which I shared with Evangeline was the adoption of our son Robert in January 1960. I leave behind my loving family; son Robert (Linda), grandson Matthew(Kristi), granddaughter Chelsea(Tim) and great grandchildren Josette and Angus. They have provided me years of laughter and happiness. Life impasses upon us many challenges, thus providing opportunities for accomplishments. I have experienced both. The joy of golfing, fishing and travelling with my family and friends. A significant challenge was acquiring drilling sites in Pakistan as a Land Manager. A career I enjoyed for 29 years, before retiring in 1994. My dying wish is for God to keep my family safe, happy and healthy. They are so thoughtful and beautiful. I will now join Evangeline at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens in Calgary, Alberta. A small memorial service will be held at the gravesite at a later date. Adios'!
