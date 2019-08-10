|
|
SEMPER, ALBERT ARTHUR: 1930 - 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Al Semper announces his passing on August 4th 2019, in Kelowna, BC at the age of 89 years. He is survived by his loving wife Audrey (Anley) of 67 years, his daughter Cathy (Marc) Rivard, his sons Rick (Diane), Tom, and Dave Semper, Grandchildren Megan (Simon), Katlyn (Mark), Julia, Jessica and Jonathan Semper, James Rivard, and Great grandson Theo Griffiths. Al was the eldest of five sons born to Daisy (Harmer) and Bert Semper. Predeceased by his brothers Bob, Ken and Bill, Al is survived by Don Semper of Calgary, and brother-in-law, Dave (Lillian) Anley of Pharr, Texas. Al's work/career was in the Printing Trade in Montreal. He followed his father Bert into the paper-box industry, working at Cartons Ltd. and later at Boxcraft as Production Manager. Al met the love of his life Audrey, in Montreal and they were married in 1952. They lived in Saint Bruno, Quebec for 24 years, raising a family and becoming active at Mount Bruno United Church and the Saint Bruno Sports Association. A life-long athlete and sports fan, Al was awarded the "Sportsman of the Year" trophy in 1978. It was in Saint Bruno that Al was to commence a life changing relationship with the "Friends of Bill W." In 1981 Al and Audrey headed west to Kelowna where they established Kwik Kopy Printing in the Spall/Springfield Centre. New and lasting friendships were made over the years. Al was active at First United and with the Kelowna Unitarians. He joined Audrey in the Kelowna International Choir and the Sunrise Village Singers. He participated in many classes offered by the Society for Learning in Retirement (SLR). Friday Night Football on TV and sunny days on the Golf Course at Shadow Ridge gave him great pleasure. Al sought to have a humorous outlook on life and would consciously seek the best in all individuals. His "Attitude of Gratitude" was contagious. He was respected, loved and will be remembered. A joyful celebration of his life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1120 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna B.C. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Central Okanagan Hospice House, 2035 Ethel Street, Kelowna B.C. V1Y 2Z6. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting, www.firstmemorialfuneral kelowna.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 10, 2019