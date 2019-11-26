|
|
MORTON, Alexander "Sandy" Blain: D.O.B. August 28, 1940. D.O.D. November 13, 2019. It is with sad hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Alex at Kelowna General Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife Marion, son John, step children Debora Powell, Brad (Paddie)Chrapko, step grandchild Darnell Hochstein, sisters Kathy (Brian) Squair, Isabel (Gary) Peterson, many nieces, nephews, a lifelong friend Bruce (Patricia) Herron and numerous friendships acquired over the years. He was born in Winnipeg where he married Marie Galbraith and welcome their son John. Wonderful summers were spent with the family at the family compound in Gimli, Manitoba. He was predeceased by his parents John and Betty Morton, sisters Eleanor Morton and Jeanie Sigurdson. He was affectionately known by his siblings and close friends as Sandy. He had a carefree, happy-go-lucky outlook on life and what wonderful stories he could tell. He was truly a person you could count on in time's of need. In 2000 he married the love of his life, Marion. They enjoyed travelling to Mexico, Hawaii and Las Vegas, and created many memories with their Tim Hortons gang. Alex loved outdoor sports, swimming in their pool, boating, curling and softball. His working career was in Plumbing and Heating in the commercial industry where he was known for his great work ethics and knowledge of multiple trades. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Home, 1910 Windsor Rd., Kelowna at 1:00p.m. On Friday November 29th, 2019. Special thanks to Dr. Scheffler and Dr. Blair Main and all the wonderful, caring staff at Kelowna General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, 2268 Pandosy St., Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 1P2.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 26, 2019