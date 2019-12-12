|
|
SWAN, ALEXANDER DEAN: Alex passed away peacefully at Springvalley Care Centre on the 8th of Dec, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Lorna, his four sons Rick (Sally), Reg (Robbee), Ron (Tania) and Rob (Carmelle); seven grandchildren and two great, grandchildren. A private graveside celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alex's name to the Evangel Church Missions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 12, 2019