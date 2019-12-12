Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
(250) 765-3147
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER SWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER DEAN SWAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDER DEAN SWAN Obituary
SWAN, ALEXANDER DEAN: Alex passed away peacefully at Springvalley Care Centre on the 8th of Dec, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Lorna, his four sons Rick (Sally), Reg (Robbee), Ron (Tania) and Rob (Carmelle); seven grandchildren and two great, grandchildren. A private graveside celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alex's name to the Evangel Church Missions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -