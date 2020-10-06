PARRY, Alfred Allan: 1926-2020 Alfred passed away peacefully at Trinity Care Centre on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving family; sons Jim (Michelle) and Bill, grandson Michael, granddaughter Monica, and many more extended family. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marion in 2019, brother Walter, and sisters Doreen and Betty many years ago. Alfred will truly be missed! The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at Trinity Care for their compassionate care. There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com