1/1
Alfred Allan PARRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARRY, Alfred Allan: 1926-2020 Alfred passed away peacefully at Trinity Care Centre on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving family; sons Jim (Michelle) and Bill, grandson Michael, granddaughter Monica, and many more extended family. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marion in 2019, brother Walter, and sisters Doreen and Betty many years ago. Alfred will truly be missed! The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at Trinity Care for their compassionate care. There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved