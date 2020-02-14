|
STEWART(nee Ward), Alice Joyce: passed away on January 20, 2020 in Kelowna B.C. Joyce was born in Eastend, Saskatchewan on October 23, 1926 to John William Ward and Lulu Wilbur Ward. She was a loving sister to 12 siblings. At age 18, Joyce joined the army and served in WWII. After the war she moved to Victoria to become a hairdresser. In 1949 Joyce married Gordon Leroy Stewart. They had 5 children: Wendy (Verner), Rick, Guy (Holly-Anne), Judy (Kim), Cindy (Darcy). Joyce was the much adored grandma to 11 grandchildren and beloved GG to 9 great grandchildren. We are so very proud to be her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed. A service will be held later this year.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 14, 2020