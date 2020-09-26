SOLDAN, Alice May (neé Brant): 1924-2020 It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of our dear mother at 96 years of age on September 11, 2020. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her children Gail (Herm) Hordal, Betty Anne (David) Rostrup, Linda (Brian) Lovig, Bill (Pat) Soldan, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also on the very day Alice left this world a new great grandchild was born. Alice will also be missed dearly by her brother Harry Brant. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel Soldan. Alice was a nursing graduate of St Paul's School of Nursing Saskatoon, graduating in 1946. She nursed in Fort San-Fort Qu'appelle, Sask., Red Cross Outpost in Loon Lake, Sask., Vermilion and Oyen, AB. Alice and Sam lived and made many life-long friends in Vermilion, Consort, and Oyen. Later in life they spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona reacquainting with those same people. Their last years were spent in Kelowna together and Alice in Edmonton. She was a beautiful soul and always had a positive outlook on life. Singing, music, travel and her faith were so important to her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. She was steadfast in her love of family and left a lasting impression with those fortunate to meet her. She will always be remembered for that very special smile. The depths of sorrow we cannot tell, of the loss of one we loved so well; And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. Admist these unprecedented times the family will have a private Celebration of Life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store