JOHNSON, ALLAN CLARENCE: July 13, 1930 - August 28, 2019. On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Mr. Allan Clarence Johnson of Penticton passed away suddenly at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 89 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife Rena Johnson. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his son Russell (Lori) Johnson; daughter Bonnie (Norm) Prest; grandchildren Kendall, Kristie, Nicole, Sheri, Allan and Keith and brother in law Rich Simmons. Allan was self-employed, driving his own trucks and worked for Weyerhaeuser Canada, Nickel Plate Mine as well as Van Roy Mines, many other logging companies and Rapid Transfer. He liked to travel and enjoyed trips across Canada, he drove down to California and Nevada, up to Alaska, Vancouver Island and the Charlotte's. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and South Okanagan Sportsman Association. Allen won Cummins awards for the most kilometres in the same truck off road and, a Million-Miles awards without accident highway and off-road. Allan enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, shooting, fishing and he just loved nature in the hills. Donations are accepted through the or the SPCA. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Penticton Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 257 Brunswick Street, Penticton, BC followed by a scattering service at 2:00 pm at the Oliver Cemetery Scattering Garden. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family or by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 5, 2019