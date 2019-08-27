|
PROCTOR, Allan Lue Verne: June 26, 1939 - August 22, 2019. Allan Proctor of Calgary, Alberta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Allan was born in Vernon, BC on June 26, 1939. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Helena Proctor (nee Herrling) on May 19, 1962. Shortly thereafter, they moved south of the border in search of adventure and fun in the sun to Los Angeles, California where they spent the next decade prior to returning home to Kelowna in the mid 70's with the goal of starting a family. Early in life, Allan had a passion for boxing, competing as an amateur in the Okanagan Valley, hanging up the gloves with an undefeated record prior to getting married. As a young couple, he and Eleanor had a passion for the outdoors, specifically boating, waterskiing, fishing and camping. Upon the arrival of their son Dean, he found a love for sports, never missing a practice, game or tournament. Later in life, he and Eleanor rediscovered their affinity for the water, enjoying many wonderful cruises to the Caribbean and Hawaii, both as a couple and with their grandchildren. Besides his loving wife Eleanor, Allan is survived by his son Dean (Amanda) and his grandchildren Hayden and Jack. Allan was predeceased by his sister, Doreen Edythe Guy in 2017. Allan desired no celebration of life. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. The family would sincerely like to thank the staff of Bethany Riverview for their compassionate care. In living memory of Allan Proctor, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 27, 2019