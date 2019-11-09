|
LISTER, ALLAN RUSSELL: Passed away in Penticton on October 31, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Al was born in Melville, Sk on November 23, 1931 to George and Nell Lister. He grew up in Winnipeg but moved to Whitehorse in the early fifties. He worked for a local construction company for thirteen years. During this period, he married and had three children. In 1966 he started his own business, Listers Motor Sports. In 1968 he married Colleen Lister (McGuire), and they have one son. The Listers moved to Penticton in 1977, established a cherry orchard on the West Bench and owned and operated Colleen's Coffee Kitchen, with branches in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon. Al operated water systems, repaired small engines, helped manage the retail coffee businesses and worked their small cherry orchard, all simultaneously. Al was an avid private pilot and delighted in taking family and friends for trips in his plane. He was a creative person who was always eager to learn new things, take on new projects and seemed to have endless energy and a love of life. He and Colleen enjoyed travelling. Al was also a wonderful cook who created consistently delicious meals without written recipes, including his epic Caesar salad. Al is survived by his wife of 51 years, Colleen; his son Ed (Joanne) of Penticton; his son Jeff (Linda) of Whitehorse; his daughter Lindsay of Castlegar; his daughter Diane (Dave) of Marsh Lake, YT; his grandchildren, El Lister (Penticton), David and Danielle Lister (Whitehorse), Nik, Ryan and Aleksey Jmaeff (Castlegar). He was predeceased by his sister Doreen Cameron (Comox) and is survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Messages of sympathy may be sent to Al's family at [email protected] No service will be held at Al's request, but Al's life will be celebrated in the near future. Cremation arrangements are in care of Providence Funeral Homes. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019