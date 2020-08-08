KNELLER, Allen Clarence: Born March 22, 1934, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at Kelowna, BC at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his brothers Mervin (Eloise), Ralph (Marie), and sister Grace Dublanko. Allen was predeceased by his parents William and Hanna (Kuhn) Kneller. Allen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and spent his early life in Whitemouth, Manitoba. He came to Rutland at the age of 12, along with his parents and brothers. He attended school at Okanagan Academy, Canadian Union College and Kingsway College. He worked at Branson Hospital, Toronto and around the Interior and Okanagan Valley in sawmills and orchards. He had a strong faith in God. A Memorial Service was held on Friday Aug. 7th, 2020. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com
