BORK, Allen Frederick: March 14, 1942- February 17, 2020 "Big Al" passed away suddenly at home on February 17, 2020, at the age of 77. Al is survived and fondly remember by Jackie Mills, his long time companion. Left to cherish his memory are his son Jeffery Bork, of Wetaskiwin, his daughter Debra Bossert of Drayton Valley, AB, eldest granddaughter Michelle (Jon), youngest granddaughter Kathryn (Chad) and great-grandbabies Xavier and Everly. Al is also survived by his brother Tony (Wanda) of Lake Country, BC, and little sister Christine of Calgary, AB, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a great host of beloved Legion attending, golf course carousing friends. Al was predeceased by his parents Fredrick and Florence Bork, his first wife Carol Bork, brothers Clayton and Hughie, and niece Terry, and a long time companion Marianne Ham. Al was a fixture in his community. Well known, well loved, bringing crappy, corny jokes to all who'd listen. His legacy of Hobo suppers, summer beach activities, and campfire sing songs will be missed by many. The golf courses of the Okanagan Valley will sorely miss his goofy antics. The rattlesnakes are safe at last, and any gold nuggets that eluded Al's grasp are there now for the next lucky prospector. In true "Big Al" style, friends and loved ones are invited to casual "Celebration of Life" at the Okanagan Falls Legion, on Monday, February 24th,2020, from 1:00pm- 3:00pm. Come raise a glass and share a story to honour this wonderful man. Special thanks local emergency services and RCMP who attended Al's untimely passing. Also very special thanks to Jackie, Ron and family friend Roxy for caring for Al during this challenging season of time. Donations may be made to the Okanagan Falls Legion Branch 227, or to the charity of ones choice. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 21, 2020