KLETT, Almeda "Meda" June: Meda died Aug. 8, 2019, 3 months before her 96th birthday. She was born Nov. 8, 1923 in Coquitlam, B.C. Sadly predeceased by beloved husband Arne after 61 years of marriage. They were fortunate to spend almost 25 years travelling to Arizona in the winter, and found many life-long friends on their travels. Meda was also predeceased by grandsons, Jeff McLain and Paul McLain Jr.; sisters, Alva and Marge; and brother Ken. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Lorne) Riley of Quesnel, Shirley (Paul) McLain of Abbotsford, and Janice (Steve) Richards of Summerland; grandsons, Greg and Pat Riley; brothers, Robert McLennan of Penticton, and Jim McLennan of Burnaby. Also survived by great grandchildren, great greats, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. We would like to thank the first floor residential unit at Summerland Senior's Village for the kindness, support and care they provided over the last 5 years. (They always made sure mom was comfortable.) Meda dedicated her life to the care of her husband and children. She was happiest when looking after her family. She loved cooking large dinners, gardening and preserving food, golfing and long walks in the desert. She was a very loving, generous and supportive mother and will be greatly missed. There will be no service at her request. A private family memorial will follow. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
