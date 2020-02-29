|
CASTELLVI, Alvaro: 1943 - 2020 Alvaro (Al) Castellvi passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Al was born in Arenys de Mar, Barcelona, Spain on April 3, 1943 to Raimundo and Aurea Castellvi. He immigrated to Canada in the late sixties, living and working in Montreal before joining Canadian Airlines (now Air Canada) in 1970. He spent the next 35 years with the airline, based in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, B.C., all the while traveling the world. Al loved spending time in China, South America and Europe and continued to do so during his retirement years. Al moved to Naramata, B.C. in 1992 when he purchased and operated the Naramata Pub for several years. He continued to live in Naramata until his passing. Al was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister, Conchi. He is survived by his brother, Raimon (Maria); his sisters, Teresa (Antonio Ferran) and Mercedes; and several nieces and nephews, all residing in Spain. He will be missed by his best friend, Bojan Glogovac; his furry friend, Toby; and his many good friends across B.C., Canada and the World. Thank you, Raimon, for coming from Spain to Naramata to represent Al's family. And special thanks to the Naramata Fire Rescue Service and the B.C. Ambulance Service for the care they gave to Alvaro. In respect of Al's wishes a celebration of his life was held on February 20, 2020 and his ashes have gone to Spain with Raimon. Rest in peace, Alvaro. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 29, 2020