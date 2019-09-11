|
GEORGE, Amelia (Gabriel): 1925-2019. Passed away September 8, 2019 peacefully at the Penticton Regional Hospital surrounded by family. Amelia is survived by her children, Nancy Gabriel, Rhoda Gabriel, Joanie Gabriel (Dave), Bonnie Gabriel (Jerry), Gerry Gabriel, and Corinna Gabriel, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild along with numerous nieces and nephews. Amelia is predeceased by parents Antoine & Matilda Gabriel, siblings Irene, Paul & Wally and her son Howie. Prayers will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve. Special thanks to the nurses of Penticton Regional Hospital for their compassionate care. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 11, 2019