Amy Kimiko YAMABE
YAMABE, Amy Kimiko: With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Amy Kimiko Yamabe on July 21, 2020 at the Summerland Seniors Village. Amy was born in Summerland on October 26, 1933. She attended elementary and high school in Summerland and went on to earn her teacher's certificate in Victoria. Amy was predeceased by her parents Kiyoshi and Shinako Yamabe; brother Richard; sister-in-law Marianna Yamabe; niece Barbara Kuroda; brother-in-law Frank Kuroda; and grandnephew Brayden Kuroda. She is survived by sister Marjorie Kuroda of Summerland; Kathleen (Junji) Yukawa of Seattle; nephews Ken (Berva) Kuroda of Penticton, Bob (Soo) Yukawa of Oregon, Steve (Liane) Yukawa and Peter (Corrie) Yukawa, both of Seattle, and Dr. David Yamabe of Lethbridge; and niece Carol Breitkruetz of Montreal; as well as many grandnephews and grandnieces and one great grandniece. Amy's first teaching position was in Kaslo, BC in 1954 and in 1955 she began teaching at MacDonald Elementary where she taught for 34 years. Over the years, during the summer breaks, she travelled to many countries such as Greece, Turkey, Spain, Israel, Egypt, Kenya, India, Thailand, China, and Japan and to Alaska and Eastern Canada where she took many interesting photos (photography was her favorite pastime). She was a member of the Summerland Camera Club and was a very active participant in Friends of the Library during its existence. Many thanks to the staff of the residential section of the Village for their care and compassion. A Graveside Service will take place Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Canyon View Cemetery, 10316 Canyon View Road, Summerland, BC. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 7, 2020.
