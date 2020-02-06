|
Danyleyko, Andy: Born Sept. 9, 1923 in Rossburn, Manitoba, son of Fred & Ann Danyleyko. Passed away Jan 26th at age 96 from a rare blood disease. Survived by his wife of 72 yrs Mary, 2 sons, Terry & Myron & grandson Jeffrey. Grew up in the Rossburn area until age 18. Joined the armed forces in 1942 & served in Canada & overseas with the First Canadian Parachute Battalion until 1946. In 1946 worked in Geraldton, Ontario during which time he married Mary Stanchuk. In 1951 moved to Thunder Bay, Ont until retirement in 1987. During those years was active in many activities including part time musician playing saxophone, guitar and violin. Also played golf, curling, bowling, horseshoes and was a member of the Canadian Legion in Thunder Bay, Ont. In 1990 moved to Winfield, BC & became a member of the Aspen Grove Golf Club and bowled during the winter months. In 1997 bowled 415 to join the BC 5 Pin Bowling 400 Club. Also became a member of the Winfield Horseshoe Club and played in many Horseshoe tournaments throughout BC in the Senior Games. Won Silver in 2000, Gold in 2001 and Silver in 2004. In 2017-18 at age 94 became BC Horseshoe Association "Oldest Active Horseshoe pitcher" Predeceased by parents and 2 brothers, Leonard in 1984 and Alex in 2008. Special Thanks to the Central Okanagan Hospice House staff.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2020