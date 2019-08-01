Home

Wake
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Inkameep Community Hall.
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Inkameep Community Hall
Andy Lewis Baptiste Obituary
Baptiste, Andy Lewis: January 7, 1962 - July 26, 2019. On Friday July 26th, 2019, Mr. Andy Lewis Baptiste of Oliver passed away suddenly at the age of 57 years. He was predeceased by his mother Eliza Pierre; foster parents John & Louise Sanders; brothers Everett Baptiste, Arlie Baptiste and Casey Sanders and sisters Margaret Baptiste and Nellie V. Andy will be fondly remembered by his loving family including spouse Lori Jensen; father Thomas Pierre; brothers Lenny Baptiste, William Baptiste and Harry, Will, John, Luke, Gary and Charles Sanders; sisters Susie and Theresa Pierre, Carla McClarty and Mieki Sanders; daughters Caitlynne, Naomi and Treena Cawston; son Nockie Cawston and grandchildren Dean and Natalia. Andy worked for many years for Osoyoos Indian Band Forestry. He enjoyed drawing and painting. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Inkameep Community Hall. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am, Friday August 2, 2019 at the Inkameep Community Hall followed by interment at the Inkameep Cemetery. A reception at the Inkameep Community hall will follow the interment. Condolences & tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 1, 2019
