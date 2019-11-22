|
|
PATERSON DOYLE, Angela Mary (nee Gattie): Our beloved "Mummo", passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2019, at the age of 88, predeceased by both her husbands, Michael Doyle and Hugh Paterson, and her daughter Sheila Bezeredi (nee Paterson). She is lovingly remembered by her extensive family: her daughters Barbra (Sam) and Rosemary (David), and sons Brian (Sandra) and Kevin (Michelle), and son-in-law Les Bezeredi (Connie); her grandchildren Michaela (Miles), Kevin, Sarah, Alex, Jennifer (Connor), Andrew, Madeleine, Blake, Carys, Sophia and William and Sam's children Jennifer (Mario) and Cheryl (Chris); and her great-grandchildren (from Barb and Sam): Natalie and Sam, Emily, Vincent, Olivia, Kyle and Oakley. Though she had no siblings, she had many life-long friends. Angela was a true "Matriarch" - the steadfast centre of her family's universe whom everyone willingly revolved around. She was stoic, strong-minded, and always firm but fair. Family meant everything to Angela and she was happiest when seated at the head of her large dining table surrounded by all her loved ones. With such loving capacity Angela also acted as a "surrogate" mother to many. Angela adored her dogs, cats, and horses. She was athletic, sharing with her children her love of snow skiing, water skiing, tennis, riding and swimming. Born in London in 1931, she immigrated to Canada in 1938, living most of her life in Vancouver until she moved to Kaleden, a small village in the Okanagan Valley, in 1995. She was a tireless volunteer, working for decades at the Arthritis Society, the Elizabeth Fry Society, several other Vancouver charities, and later at the Penticton Museum. Special thanks to the many wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the Penticton Regional Hospital and Haven Hill Retirement Centre for their dedicated and professional care of our dear Mummo. A Church service will be held on December 7th, 2pm at St. Barbara's Anglican Church, Okanagan Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring next year. As per her wishes, Angela will be buried in the Kaleden Cemetery, next to her husband of 53 years and her daughter Sheila. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House Vancouver. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 22, 2019