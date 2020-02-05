Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Pius X Catholic Church
1077 Fuller Ave
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Ann CONELL Obituary
CONELL, Ann: Ann passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving children Chase, Tim (Lori), Betty Ann, and Kathie (Chris) Ellom. Ann was a proud member of the CWL for almost 40 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1077 Fuller Ave, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, spca.bc.ca. For more about Ann's life or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 5, 2020
