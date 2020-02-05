|
|
CONELL, Ann: Ann passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving children Chase, Tim (Lori), Betty Ann, and Kathie (Chris) Ellom. Ann was a proud member of the CWL for almost 40 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1077 Fuller Ave, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, spca.bc.ca. For more about Ann's life or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 5, 2020