KENYON, Anna Ellen: August 27, 1925 - February 3, 2020 Nella died peacefully at Haven Hill at 94 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Al of 68 years. Nella leaves behind a loving family, Ron (Denise), Doug (Norma), Larry (Brenda) and Kathy (Mark), 10 grandchildren and 15 great grand children. She also leaves a brother, Keith Richardson at her hometown of Eston, Saskatchewan where she was born. Nella came to Penticton as a young nurse where she met Al and had a wonderful life with family and friends. She had an ability to laugh and always find humour which made her a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. No service by request but a gathering will happen this summer when all her family comes home. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
