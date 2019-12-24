Home

Anna Katherine (Elgaard) RAVNSBORG

RAVNSBORG, Anna Katherine (Elgaard): Born on the 4th of February 1926. She passed away at Penticton Regional Hospital on November 29, 2019. Mom went to be with Dad who predeceased her in 2006. She leaves behind her 4 children, Harvey of Penticton, Stuart of Edmonton, Brent of Penticton and Beth of Calgary. Also five grandchildren, Glenna, Andrea, Eric, Lauren and Levi. Two great grandchildren, Gillian and Abigail. Mom spoke her own mind and had a great sense of humor. Mom and Dad enjoyed fishing and were avidly into square dancing with the Wheels and Stars Club. The family moved to Penticton in 1963 and were founding members of our Redeemer Lutheran Church where a service will be held at 11 am on Saturday May 16, 2020. Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery following a lunch. Anna will be missed by all her friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinsons Society of BC, online at www.parkinson.bc.ca
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 24, 2019
