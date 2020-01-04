|
STEWART, ANNA: 5 April 1933 - 19 Dec 2019 Elizabeth Anne "Anna" Stewart (née Henderson) of Salmon Arm, BC died 19 December, a few days after feeling short of breath while dancing. Born in Vernon, BC, 5 April 1933 to James Douglas and Annie (Blair) Henderson, she grew up in Kelowna, attended Normal School, finished her teaching degree at UBC, then taught all over BC, and by exchange in Kent County, England. She traveled extensively including a spiritual journey that brought her to the Vancouver Holistic Healing Centre and Radiant Rose Academy. Anna was predeceased by husband Peter Stewart and brothers Neil and Ron. She is fondly missed by daughter Robyn, son-in-law Wade Richards, son Ian, daughter-in-law Jeannie Cockcroft, grandson Connor, granddaughter Isla, sister-in-law Almalee Henderson, nine nieces and nephews, and many friends. E-mail [email protected] for details of Anna's Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please support Operation Smile http://www.operationsmile.org.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 4, 2020