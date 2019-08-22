Home

Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
(250) 765-3147
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anne BUYER

Anne BUYER Obituary
BUYER, Anne: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 23, 2019 from the chapel of Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road, Kelowna. Burial to follow at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements by Valleyview Funeral Home, (250) 765-3147. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 22, 2019
