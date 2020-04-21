|
|
BADIOR, Anton "Tony" August: Tony passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a short stay at Kelowna General Hospital. He was 86 years old and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gertrud; daughter Suzanne(Max); sons Michael and David; as well as grandchildren Alexandra, Bethany, and Kyrie. Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19 there will be no celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, any donations made to Hospice House, hospicehousekelowna.com, in Tony's name would be gratefully accepted. For Tony's full obituary or to send the family condolences please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 21, 2020