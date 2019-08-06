|
|
Martins, Antonio: On July 29, 2019 Antonio passed away peacefully at the Moog & Friends Hospice, surrounded by his family after his battle with kidney cancer. Antonio is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Delfina. Antonio is survived by his children Clifton (Kim) and Kelsey (Stacy) and his loving grandchildren Kyle, Christian, Daniel and Nathan. Antonio is survived by his bother José, sisters Josefa and Adorinda and predeceased by his brother Amandio. Antonio was born in Aldeia Velha, Sabugal, Portugal and immigrated to Canada in 1970 where he settled in Penticton and married his wife Delfina. He worked as a carpenter at Bendix and then General Coach until his retirement. Antonio was an active member and past director of the Portuguese Sporting Club. His love for soccer was passed onto his grandchildren and he was always willing to watch them play. He will be remembered for his kindness and loving hospitality to everyone he encountered throughout his life. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Service at 10:20 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton. Condolences and memories maybe shared by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 6, 2019