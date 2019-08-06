Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Martins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Martins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Martins Obituary
Martins, Antonio: On July 29, 2019 Antonio passed away peacefully at the Moog & Friends Hospice, surrounded by his family after his battle with kidney cancer. Antonio is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Delfina. Antonio is survived by his children Clifton (Kim) and Kelsey (Stacy) and his loving grandchildren Kyle, Christian, Daniel and Nathan. Antonio is survived by his bother José, sisters Josefa and Adorinda and predeceased by his brother Amandio. Antonio was born in Aldeia Velha, Sabugal, Portugal and immigrated to Canada in 1970 where he settled in Penticton and married his wife Delfina. He worked as a carpenter at Bendix and then General Coach until his retirement. Antonio was an active member and past director of the Portuguese Sporting Club. His love for soccer was passed onto his grandchildren and he was always willing to watch them play. He will be remembered for his kindness and loving hospitality to everyone he encountered throughout his life. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Service at 10:20 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton. Condolences and memories maybe shared by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.