SEBASTIAN, Antonio "Tony" Mon: September 21, 1937 - August 16, 2020 Antonio "Tony" Mon Sebastian passed away peacefully at 82 in Penticton Regional Hospital on August 16, 2020. Tony was born on September 21, 1937 in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Philippines to his parents, Teofila Mon and Inocencio Sebastian. Though Tony suffered from poliomyelitis during his teenage years, he had always been a hard working son, brother and patriarch of his own family. His first job was a "shoe shine boy" in Rizal Avenue, Manila, Philippines. He then started working with his mother in Avenue Hotel, a prestigious property in Manila, Philippines at the time, doing different jobs as a Room Attendant, Elevator Concierge, and Telephone Operator. In one of his lunch breaks at work, he met his lovely wife, Lourdes, at a restaurant where she worked as a server. He swept her off her feet, she got smitten and not long after, they got married and blessed with six children. After he retired, he moved to British Columbia, Canada to spend the rest of his life in keeping his family together despite the distance. Tony will be remembered as a man who made the most of what he had, frugal but practical, critical but had always looked at the bright side of any given situation. He did not slow down for anything but did not usually make it known to anyone what he feels and what's on his mind. To his children, he's someone who made many sacrifices so that everyone could do better, to the point that he had nothing left for himself. While he likes talking anything under the sun, he's also a great listener. He brings a ray of sunshine and welcomes everyone with his infectious smile and chinky eyes. To those who knew him well, he will always be remembered for his humour and his loving heart. His family meant everything to him and he thought about everyone even to his last living moments. Tony leaves behind his wife, Lourdes Sebastian, with whom he shared a long and loving marriage for 54 years. Their devotion to one another transcended all of life's hills and valleys. Tony was predeceased by his siblings - Rosauro, Remedios (Napoleon) Magsambol, Carmen (Fred) Marbella, Jesus and Remigio. He will be remembered by his sisters, Josefa Evans and Mercedes (Manuel) Florido and his sister in-law, Eddie Sebastian. He will be sorely missed by his children - Maryann, Malou (Kevin), Marie Vic (Don), Marvin, Melandro (Zarina) and Manny - as well as his numerous nephews, nieces and their families here and abroad. A loving "Lolo" to his grandchildren - Clarenz (George), Eric, Joshua, Izech, Angelina, Isabelle, Ariel, Danika & Selena. His family would like to acknowledge the efforts of the doctors headed by Dr. Forzely, Dr. Harris, Dr. Allen, nurses and health team who worked tirelessly to ensure that he received the highest level of care despite the insurmountable odds. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects during the following: There will be a Prayer service on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church 1296 Main Street, Penticton, BC. Father Obiora Ibekwe Sylvester officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation and Mass services are limited to 50 people only, including Ministers. Friends of the deceased are encouraged to RSVP via email at lifestakeaway@gmail.com or text Malou at 250.486.3089. If you are unable to register for any of the events, you may still drop in. We will do our very best to bring you into the church after all pre-registered guests have been seated. To those who are unable to attend in person and /or are abroad, a virtual service will be arranged during the events as well. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com