DAY, Antony "Tony" Francis: 1924-2020 Flight Lieutenant Antony Francis Day passed away peacefully at the age of 96 years on June 8, 2020. Tony's last few days were spent at Moog and Friends Hospice House with his family by his side. Tony is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Burdall, who passed in 2006. He is survived by his three children, Mike, Sheila and Debbie (Chris); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID 19 considerations a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations would be deeply appreciated to Penticton & District Hospice Society, PO Box 1105, Penticton, BC, V2A 6J9, www.pentictonhospice.com/donate. Many thanks to the staff at Moog and Friends who assisted Tony in taking his last flight in life. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 12, 2020.