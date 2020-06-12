Antony Francis "Tony" DAY
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAY, Antony "Tony" Francis: 1924-2020 Flight Lieutenant Antony Francis Day passed away peacefully at the age of 96 years on June 8, 2020. Tony's last few days were spent at Moog and Friends Hospice House with his family by his side. Tony is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Burdall, who passed in 2006. He is survived by his three children, Mike, Sheila and Debbie (Chris); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID 19 considerations a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations would be deeply appreciated to Penticton & District Hospice Society, PO Box 1105, Penticton, BC, V2A 6J9, www.pentictonhospice.com/donate. Many thanks to the staff at Moog and Friends who assisted Tony in taking his last flight in life. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved