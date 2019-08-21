|
|
MARCHANT, ARLAND BENJAMIN: November 30, 1940 - August 14, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arlie Marchant on August 14, 2019 in Penticton, BC. Arlie is survived by his wife Irene; sons, Ryan (Shauna), Todd (Pam); granddaughter, Riata; brother, Butch; sister, Donna; sister-in-law, Lorraine; brothers-in-law Wayne (Cindi) and Richard as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Ann's Church, Penticton, BC on Friday, August 23 at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton. No flowers by request. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 21, 2019