Bowie, Arlo, K.: Sep. 17, 2015 - Jul. 28, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved Arlo Kenneth Bowie in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Born on September 17, 2015, in Red Deer, Alberta, he was a son of Tara Bruekel and Stephen Bowie. Arlo would light up a room with his big, beautiful eyes and contagious smile. He loved to make people laugh by being a little goofy". He loved to ride his bike, to play with his trucks and Legos, to go to the beach, to play "dynasour" (with his big roar), and his special blankies. Arlo touched many hearts from the west to the east. He especially loved spending time with his beautiful sister, Willow, his special cousin, Aspen, and all his little buddies from pre-school. He was enormously loved by all of his family and friends. Besides his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Jackie and Olaf Bruekel; aunties, Tonya (John Couch) and Chantel (Evan Lavallee); cousins, Aspen and River Couch; paternal grandmother, Janet Bowie; aunties, Krystal and Kendra; and many cousins, extended family, and special friends. Predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth James Bowie. There will be no public visitation. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Church, Heatherton, Reverend Andrew Gillies presiding. Burial in the parish cemetery. In Memoriam, donations to the in honour of Arlo's Papa, Kenny Bowie, appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.L. Curry Funeral Home, Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Online condolences: www.clcurry.com. Always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 2, 2019