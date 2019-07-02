RICARD, Arthur Joseph: Art passed away peacefully, June 25, 2019 at the age of 80 years, in the loving arms of his wife Doris with his sons, whom he cherished and loved with all his heart, at his side. Art was born in Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan. He moved to Port Coquitlam, B.C with his parents at a young age. Art and Doris were married April 28,1962 and celebrated their 57 year anniversary this year. They raised their family in Port Coquitlam, where Art became a successful business-man. Art and Doris moved to Penticton in 1998 to retire. Ha! Ha! He fell in love with the area and developed Heritage Hills. His passions were Family, Friends and Fishing. Art was predeceased by his parents Alma and Tony Ricard; brother Rick Ricard and Evelyn Yusko. He will be sadly missed by wife Doris; sons Kevin (Barbara) and Dan (Laurie); sisters Teresa Perreault and Joan (Ted) Smith; grandchildren Darcy, Melisa, Mitch, McKenzie and Ty; great grandchild Kinley. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Ann's Catholic Church, 1296 Main Street, Penticton, BC. GONE FISHIN' - LOVE ART Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 2, 2019