STEEVES, Audrey Phyllis: July 25, 1921 - Sept. 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Besides her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Fred; son, Perry; grandson, Rob Duncan; twin sister, Kathleen and brother, George. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Carol Mather (James), son, Robert (Carol), daughter, Kathryn Hobbs (Wes), daughter in law, Elaine Steeves, son, Bryan (Kim) and son, Blair (Janelle), 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Born in Abingdon, Berkshire County, England to George and Florence Warrick, Audrey worked at a printing company from the age of 14 until World War II broke out. As many young women did at the time, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service, working in the mess hall serving the soldiers their meals. It was there she met her future husband, Fred, a soldier in the Canadian Scottish Regiment. It could be said that this handsome young soldier danced his way into her heart and where he led, she followed. The couple married in 1943 and she immigrated to Canada in April,1945 with their daughter, Carol. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton with Covid restrictions in place. A private family ceremony will be held at St. Barbara's Anglican Church in Okanagan Falls followed by a Celebration of Life at the Royal Canadian Legion at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's name to the St. Barbara's Church, Ladies Auxiliary or the SPCA.