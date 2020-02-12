|
FRANZMAN (Nee Leslie), Audrey Shirley: Audrey passed peacefully at Central Okanagan Hospice House on Feb 7, 2020 at the age of 92, after losing a long battle with cancer. She is survived by Bill, her loving husband of 33 years; their children Marc Lefebvre, Erika Lefebvre, Karen Bohn, Allan Franzman, Linda Herrmann, Elizabeth Franzman; grandchildren Devon, Luca, Samara, Ariel, Mackenzie, Madison, Ty, Tara, Alexandra, Jason and great grandchildren Oliver and Sawyer. Audrey was predeceased by her parents William and Florence Leslie (Nee Barrett) and sisters Melba, Lois, Beulah and Phyllis. Audrey was born in Ottawa, ON where she worked as a switchboard operator and cared for her ailing parents. When the spirit of the west called, she set out to visit her sister in Whitehorse, Yukon. There she worked for a time as a short order cook on the Alaska Highway. Returning east she settled in Montreal, QC where she raised her two children and worked for the South Shore Protestant Regional School Board. In the 1970's the mountains beckoned her once again and she moved back across country to Kelowna, BC. There she met and found happiness with the love of her life Bill and reconnected with her Christian faith. Audrey and Bill shared many adventures exploring British Columbia and beyond in their truck and trailer, as secretary and members of the Nordic Cross-Country Ski Club, hiking with the Central Okanagan Naturalist Club, painting and renovating multiple houses. Audrey was also a dedicated member of Mountainview Presbyterian Church. Audrey loved to laugh but she loved to sing even more. Her beautiful soprano voice rang out in the various choirs of which she was a member. Proud of her Scottish heritage, and as a member of the Leslie clan, her guilty pleasure was listening to bagpipe music. Audrey was an avid reader and expressed her creativity through many art forms: piano, painting, quilting, sewing, and knitting. She loved to entertain and took great pride in the home she shared with Bill whom she adored even more than ice cream and chocolate. The family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Prozesky (Family Physician), Dr. Gordon Black (Dentist), Dr. J.D. Rolf (Respirologist), Central Okanagan Hospice Palliative Care Program personnel, staff and volunteers at Central Okanagan Hospice House and the Red Cross loan office, Kelowna. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13,2020 at Mountainview Presbyterian Church, 271 Snowsell St N, Kelowna, BC at 1:00pm. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Should you choose, donations can be made to Central Okanagan Hospice House.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 12, 2020