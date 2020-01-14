|
THIESEN, Barbara Ann: October 8, 1956 - January 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Barb passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Central Okanagan Hospice House. Barb will be missed dearly by her family and many good friends in British Columbia, Manitoba and Arizona. Barb was an avid golfer and member at Rossmere Golf Club in Winnipeg, and later at The Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna as well as Seville Golf & Country Club in Arizona. While in Winnipeg, Barb was also a runner, and along with her friends (The Rocket Girls) completed 3 full marathons and numerous half marathons, with a goal to run in each provincial capital city in Canada. Barb was predeceased by her parents Bill & Betty Kennington, and stepson Curtis. She is survived by her husband Bob, step-daughter Tracy, brothers Bill Kennington (Jessie), Don Kennington (Barb) & Bob Kennington (Maureen), as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Especially close family members are Sandie Williams (Grant Riddell), Ron Williams (Marion) and David Williams (Georgette). Our thanks go out to the staff at Central Okanagan Hospice House and to her many friends for their emotional and physical support. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on April 27th at The Harvest Golf Club, 2725 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
