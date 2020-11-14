EDDY, Barbara: Barbara Eddy of Penticton, BC, peacefully left this world on October 13, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Fay, Colleen, Erin and Sarenah, as well as 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her brother Terry. She was predeceased by husband Norval Giles (1962), son Patrick (2006), former 2nd husband Lloyd Hutchinson (2009), and her brother Bill (September 11, 2020). Barbara was born in Prince Albert, SK and moved to the West Coast at 18 years of age. She married and raised her family in Victoria, working for both the federal and provincial governments, before retiring to the Okanagan. Mom loved music and she loved to play the piano, at which the family gathered around for many a sing-along. Once retired she joined the Sweet Adelines and the Penticton Tune-agers. She sang barbershop quartet and had a ball. She was active in several organizations until ill health slowly made its appearance. We would like to thank her doctor, Mark Lawrie, for his compassionate and (often) humorous care over the years she spent in Okanagan Falls and Penticton. Also, thank you to the palliative care nurses and nurse practitioner who were involved in her care at the end. We are forever grateful. Mom did not wish for a funeral. Please celebrate life with your loved ones and if you so desire -donate to the charity of your choice. Cremation has occurred and she will be buried alongside Norval at a later date.