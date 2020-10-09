1/1
Barbara MORTIMER
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORTIMER, Barbara: June, 1926 - October 2020 Barbara passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She will be sadly missed by her son, Reg (Shelley), grandsons, Shay (Lisa), Tyler and Kevin, great grandchildren, Caelan, Isabella, Alayna and Annie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Barb was predeceased by all her siblings, her husband Reginald Mortimer, daughter Trudy, son-in-law Robert, and grandson Cory. Barb worked as a switchboard operator for the Okanagan telephone company for many years. In her retirement she shared her artistic abilities through the ceramic shop in Summerland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer society of BC. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved