MORTIMER, Barbara: June, 1926 - October 2020 Barbara passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She will be sadly missed by her son, Reg (Shelley), grandsons, Shay (Lisa), Tyler and Kevin, great grandchildren, Caelan, Isabella, Alayna and Annie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Barb was predeceased by all her siblings, her husband Reginald Mortimer, daughter Trudy, son-in-law Robert, and grandson Cory. Barb worked as a switchboard operator for the Okanagan telephone company for many years. In her retirement she shared her artistic abilities through the ceramic shop in Summerland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer society of BC. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com