Home

POWERED BY

Barbara PURCELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara PURCELL Obituary
PURCELL, Barbara: Jul 12, 1950 - Feb 21, 2020 Barb passed away peacefully at Maleny Soldiers Memorial Hospital at the Aged 69 years after her battle with cancer. To "render service to humanity" was one of the principles from the Baha'i Faith that she lived by. She served as registered nurse and midwife in Australia and Canada and volunteered within many organizations. She leaves behind husband Dave son Kurt and daughter Kaarina as well as her sister Brenda.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -