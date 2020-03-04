|
|
PURCELL, Barbara: Jul 12, 1950 - Feb 21, 2020 Barb passed away peacefully at Maleny Soldiers Memorial Hospital at the Aged 69 years after her battle with cancer. To "render service to humanity" was one of the principles from the Baha'i Faith that she lived by. She served as registered nurse and midwife in Australia and Canada and volunteered within many organizations. She leaves behind husband Dave son Kurt and daughter Kaarina as well as her sister Brenda.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 4, 2020