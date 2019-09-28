|
|
WARD, Barbara: July 15, 1937 - September 24, 2019. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Barbara Ward, on September 24, 2019 at the age of 82. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Dave; sons David (Catherine) and Jeff (Pam); daughter Julie (Bob); grandchildren Dustin (Erika), Jared, Cody (Kyle), Seth (Lindsay), and Samantha (Ryan); great grandchildren Josh, Keira, Riot, Henry, and Theodore. She will also be dearly missed by her sister, Jean Appleby; sisters-in-law Betty, Martha and Jeannie; brothers-in-law Johnny and Michael; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Mona Parnaby. Barbara was born in Darlington Co. Durham, England July 15, 1937. She married David Ward in 1958. Their 3 children were all born in the UK, before the family emigrated to Canada. Fort Nelson was their home for 28 years, before retiring in the sunny Okanagan. Barbara and David's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at the Kelowna Cancer Clinic, and the Palliative Care Program. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to BC Cancer - Kelowna (Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre), www.bccancer.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 28, 2019