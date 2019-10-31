|
Petrie, Barry Glendon: passed away at home in Keremeos on 22 October 2019 at the age of 84 years. His wife, Pat, was with him at the end, and she will miss him always. He will be also be remembered and missed by his sister Lorraine Bjorklund and his brother Mel (and wife Ruth) Petrie, his sister-in-law Ruby Petrie, his sister-in-law Sharon Morrison and the many cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives he touched. Barry was predeceased by his father, Donald McNab Petrie, his mother May Petrie, his daughter, Donna Petrie, and his brother Roy Petrie. Barry was born in St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on 3 July 1935 and lived his early years in Ioco and Port Moody. At the age of 17 he joined the RCAF where he trained and operated as a telecommunications technician. During his time in the Air Force he was stationed in Calgary, Germany and France, and upon his return to Canada in Vancouver. Upon leaving the Air Force, Barry joined the New Westminster Police for a brief time and from there he went on to graduate from Vancouver Vocational Institute as a journeyman electrician. He joined the Vancouver School Board where he worked in schools all over Vancouver. On taking early retirement in 1980 Barry started to spend part of his time doing electrical contracting in the Cawston and Keremeos area as well as in the Lower Mainland and in 1999 moved permanently to the Similkameen Valley. One of his great joys in retirement was the daily walk in Kobau Park with his friends Bill and Gerald and all the dogs they had between them. Pat would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. J Webb, Dr M. Louw and Dr M. Baillie, the nurses in the Emergency Department and all of the other staff of the South Similkameen Health Centre for the care that was given to Barry and the assistance given to her in managing his final days at home. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 31, 2019