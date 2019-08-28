|
PAULL, Barry Gordon: Passed away peacefully August 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving daughter Buffy Arndt and grandchildren Quincy and Peyton. Barry's love of the outdoors and service to his community as a conservation officer touched the lives of all who knew him. He was well loved for his wit, charm, and ability to tell amazing stories. He will be missed. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 28, 2019