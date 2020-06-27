MOTTERSHEAD, Barry Grant: December 27, 1943 - June 20, 2020 Barry passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in the Penticton Regional Hospital. Barry was born in Rhyl, North Wales and emigrated to Canada in 1956 with his family. The family spent many years in Kelowna where Barry graduated from KHS in 1961. He found himself living in the Okanagan for over 25 years where he enjoyed his car clubs, fishing and friendships many of which he enjoyed to this day. His passion for the accounting profession led him to work towards his Partnership with Rutherford, Bazett & Co. in 1974. Barry made the decision to further his professional career in Vancouver by joining the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC (ICABC) in 1986, where he held many positions until his retirement as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs in 2007. In 2000, Barry was honored with a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation. Barry and his late-wife Lynne were especially fond of their time spent in the Napa Valley, Salt Spring Island and their Penticton getaways to his mother-in-law Madeleine's house. He always looked forward to his annual adventures with his brother Ian. He was a proud community member who was actively involved in many clubs, most recently being the Director of the BC Lupus society. Our father will be remembered by us as being "full of life". He enjoyed surrounding himself with friends and family, accompanied by his beloved dog, Max. He always loved a good joke and a laugh. Barry was predeceased by his wife, Lynne. He is survived by his sons, Colin (Leah), Bryan (Angie) and grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, Tyler and Naomi, brother Ian (Rosemary), sister Joy (Jim) and nieces & nephews, Julia, Grant, Michelle and Chris. No service by request. Thank you to all of the staff at The Hamlets and Penticton General Hospital for their dedication and care.



