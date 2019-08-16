Home

FORNER, Barry Leonard: Keremeos Loving father to Jamie and Katelyn passed peacefully surrounded by family and special friend Barb on Aug. 11th, 2019. He is survived by his children's mother Shannon, his mother Connie, sisters Brenda (Mike), Sharon and nephew Cruz. He will be missed dearly by many family and friends. Service at Victory Hall, Keremeos, Monday Aug. 19th, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kobau Park Rec Society, 2115 Wooden Road, Cawston, BC V0X 1C1
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 16, 2019
