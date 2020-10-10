UNDERWOOD, Barry Richard: April 20, 1944 to October 4, 2020 The family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Barry. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Cathy, children Donna (Chris), Robert, Tricia (Adrian) and grandchildren: Ella, Stephanie, Natassia, Jenna, Lucas & Kiara who all loved him dearly. He is also survived by his four sisters Elaine, Maureen, Linda and Heather, and sister in law Bobbie as well as many other relatives and friends. Barry was born in Manitoba to Richard and Madeline Underwood. He spent his childhood years in Fannystelle, MB and went on to high school in Winnipeg and university in Winnipeg and at UBC. His teaching career took him to Campbell River in 1971 and to West Vancouver in 1985 which led to his career with Apple computers. In 2002, he semi-retired to Vaseux Lake in the Okanagan where he has spent the last 18 years doing what he loved, computer consulting (MacHelp), working in his garden & vineyard, making wine and spending time with family and friends. Although he will be missed by all who knew him, knowing that he lived his life to the fullest to the end gives us much comfort. Due to COVID, there will be a private family service at Vaseux Lake. The family appreciates expressions of sympathy and requests donations to be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC via www.everdenrust.com
.