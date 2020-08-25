PRITCHARD, Beatrice neé Turri: 1936-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beatrice Pritchard (neé Turri) on July 1st, 2020. Family meant everything to Bea. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and will be fondly remembered for her graciousness, her kind, patient demeanor and her tenacity. Bea took great pleasure in the simple things in life, including tea with friends, spending time watching TV and playing cards with family, and her love of anything sweet - especially Purdy's chocolates. Above all, Bea found great comfort in her faith and would say that it was her relationship with God that brought her strength, sustained her in difficult times, and created a sense of community for her wherever she lived. Bea was born and raised in Kelowna, and made her home in various places including Grand Forks, Cassiar, Fort Saint John, Whitehorse, Africa and her final years with family in Nanaimo. She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Colin), her son Mike (Gillian) her grandaughters Theresa (John) and Jenna, her great grandson Quinton and her brother Caesar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store