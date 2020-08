GERMAN, Beatrice Theresa: Aug 03 1931/ Aug 03 2020, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by son Gerald & daughters Marva and Trina, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Bea was predeceased by her husband Mike in 1997. They were married Oct 30 1950 in Luseland Sask and lived there until 1962 upon moving to Kelowna. Thanks to Kelvin Merner & the Lakeview Lodge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store