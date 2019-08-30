|
|
GARAND, Benoit Alfred "Ben": Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 93 at Moog and Friends Hospice in Penticton B.C. Beloved husband of 63 years to Jean, loving father to his two sons Curt (Cheryl) and Jim (Donna) and cherished grandfather to Dylan, Brendon and Justin. Ben will also be dearly missed by his sisters Alice, Lillian (Gary), his brother Bill (Betty), brother in law Max (Marion) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ben was born on May 7, 1926 in Dunrea Manitoba. After service in the Canadian Armed Forces, Ben returned to Dunrea to purchase his father's grocery store and then went on to a 25 year service with Imperial Oil. In 1977, Ben and Jean moved to Penticton B.C. to build their dream home, pursue a warmer climate and semi retirement. In Penticton, Ben worked in a variety of roles for Woodward's department stores until his retirement in 1989. Ben had a great love for his family and also his community. He enjoyed woodwork, gardening, the outdoors, golf and the Penticton Vee's. His woodworking craftsmanship enabled him to build a variety of furniture, wooden toys and three magnificent grandfather clocks. Over the years, Ben served on several community committees, was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and was a lifetime member of the Elks of Canada with over 70 years service. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue in Penticton on Friday September 6, 2019 at 2pm. After the Celebration of Life, please join the family for refreshments and visiting. A special thanks to Dr. John Surkan, Penticton Palliative Care nurses and Moog and Friends Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Penticton Hospital Foundation or your favorite charity. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 30, 2019